HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 23: The new northwest swell arriving tonight will subside and shift from northwest to north by Thursday. A series of moderate northwest swells from late this week through early next week will produce surf well below the advisory threshold. Strong to near gale force trade winds will likely bring advisory-level surf to east facing shores from late Wednesday through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to double overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

