Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 3:37AM HST until January 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Strong high pressure passing by to the north of the islands will result in windy trades through Friday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but will also spread leeward due to the strong trades. Winds will decrease over the weekend into early next week as a front approaches from the west. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, with a stray shower affecting leeward areas from time to time.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.