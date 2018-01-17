To celebrate football’s biggest game of the season, Pailolo Bar & Grill, the oceanfront sports bar at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, will offer all-day beachside viewing of Super Bowl LII on a 13- by 8-foot LED wall, accompanied by game-day inspired food and local beer selections.

Under the shade of a tent, guests can watch their favorite football team with surround sound and enjoy beachside breakfast and cocktails from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by Super Bowl food specials and Maui-brewed beer from 10 a.m. to close. Pailolo’s regular lunch and dinner menu will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Made exclusively for this game-day event, the Super Poke Bowl is served with rice, ahi, sweet soy glaze, wasabi aioli, furikake and green onion; the Chili Rice Bowl is served with rice, Maui Cattle Beef Chili, sharp cheddar and onion; and lastly, a game-day favorite, the Fritos Chili Bag with Maui Cattle Beef Chili and green onion served from a bag of Fritos.

Game-day refreshments include brews from the Maui Brewing Co. truck, which will be parked on the lawn in front of Pailolo to provide guests with locally crafted brews. For guests coming in for an all-day tailgate, breakfast cocktails will be available like the Double Bacon Hail Mary with Tito’s vodka or Cazadores tequila, bloody mary mix, a bacon salt rim, pickled asparagus and Applewood smoked bacon. Those coming in just for kickoff at 1:30 p.m. can try Pailolo’s Old Lahaina Fizz with Old Lahaina silver rum, lemon juice, club soda, and house-made pineapple-basil simple syrup.

“Pailolo is excited to provide visitors and locals a great venue to watch the big game,” said Brandon Maeda, complex director of food and beverage at The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas. “As the only ocean-side sports bar, watching the game at Pailolo on our giant LED wall is the perfect way cheer on your favorite team.”

Pailolo Bar & Grill is open daily for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast is served Friday through Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. Pailolo Bar & Grill is home to Maui’s first hotel-owned-and-operated food truck, and winner of “Best Bar” (Silver) and “Best Burger” (Silver) in Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine’s 2016 ʻAipono Awards. Complimentary self-parking is available.