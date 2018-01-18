All Maui County HI5 redemption centers operated by Aloha Recycling temporarily closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 due to a delay in reimbursement fee payments from the state Department of Health.

The temporary closures include the four County HI5 redemption center locations in Kīhei, Makawao, Haʻikū, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui Collge and Aloha Recycling’s’ private facility in Kahului across from Island Grocery Depot.

County drop boxes will still be available for nonrefundable items such as cardboard, newspaper, glass, food cans and plastics #1 and #2 with necks that have been rinsed clean.

Aloha Recycling expects to reopen all five centers by this afternoon or by Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Customers who do not wish to wait for these locations to reopen may take their HI5 recycling in for refunds to Aloha Shell (Kahului), Reynolds Recycling (Kahului), Maui Disposal (Wailuku) and the Lahaina Redemption Center.

The HI 5 redemption program is run by the State and the County allows their vendor to operate in County redemption centers. County officials say the closure is due to a delay in payments from the Department of Health.

Once the back payments have been received, operations will resume as normal at Aloha Recycling facilities.