HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES THROUGH 6 AMHST THURSDAYHIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES FROM 6 AM HST THURSDAYTHROUGH 6 PM HST FRIDAY

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 24: Rough conditions with advisory-level surf and strong onshore winds along east facing shores is expected Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is expected over the weekend along east facing shores as the trades begin to ease. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down Thursday through Friday, remaining below advisory levels. A small northwest swell is expected Sunday, that will be reinforced with a moderate northwest swell by Monday, potentially reaching advisory levels. This reinforcement will peak by late Monday, then gradually lower through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. A similar size NE medium period swell fills in during the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more and building into the chest to head range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with W winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high ground swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the NNW in the morning and shift to the NNE during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT