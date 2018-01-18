High Surf Advisory issued January 18 at 3:45AM HST until January 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty trade winds will persist through today as robust high pressure passes north of the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, though a few showers will spread leeward on the gusty trades from time to time. Winds will gradually decrease from Friday into the weekend as the surface high is pushed far northeast of the islands.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.