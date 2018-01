Maui police responded to 16 burglaries, 20 vehicle thefts and 16 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 7-13, 2018.

Burglaries increased 33% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 29% from the week before when 28 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 23% from the week before when 13 incidents were reported.

Of the 20 vehicle thefts, 11 have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

16 Burglaries

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Jan. 7, 11:20 a.m.: 200 block of Awalau Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 7, 6:27 p.m.: 200 block of Auhana Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:52 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:54 a.m.: 940 S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Jan. 13, 7:19 p.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Lahaina

Monday, Jan. 8, 9:59 a.m.: 840 Waine‘e St at Lahaina Square, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2:04 p.m.: 693 Front St at Sunrise Cafe, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2:54 p.m.: 693 Front St at Sunrise Cafe, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

ADVERTISEMENT

Wailuku

Monday, Jan. 8, 1:36 p.m.: 1700 block of Lehua Pl at a residence, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pā‘ia

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 8:28 p.m.: 200 block of Baldwin Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1:22 p.m.: 45 Kai Ala Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Hāliʻimaile

Thursday, Jan. 11, 8:13 p.m.: 1300 block of Hāliʻimaile Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2:03 p.m.: 900 block of Olioli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Friday, Jan. 12, 9:26 p.m.: 386 S Lehua St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

20 Vehicle Thefts

Unknown Location

Monday, Jan. 8, 12:41 p.m.: 1977 Honda Motorcycle, Orange/Black – RECOVERED

Kā‘anapali

Monday, Jan. 8, 9:30 a.m.: 45 Kai Ala Dr at Maui Kā‘anapali Villas, Golf Cart, White



Saturday, Jan. 13, 2:47 a.m.: 2291 Kā‘anapali Pkwy at gravel lot, MMR776, 2005 Ford Focus, White

Hāna

Monday, Jan. 8, 10:56 a.m.: 4111 Hāna Hwy at Hāna School, 2006 Golf Cart, Green – RECOVERED

Nāpili

Monday, Jan. 8, 4:06 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, LBU134, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, Maroon – RECOVERED

Thursday, Jan. 11, 4:02 a.m.: 3600 block of Honoapiʻilani Rd, MSS486, 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, White

Thursday, Jan. 11, 3:08 p.m.: 3700 block Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 293MVT, 2008 Honda Motorcycle, Black/Green

Friday, Jan. 12, 4:10 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, M01059, 2017 SYMCO Moped, Black

Kīhei

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:21 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd, JTS119, 2002 Nissan X-Terra, Brown

Thursday, Jan. 11, 11:21 a.m.: 2675 Wai Wai Pl at All Safe Car Rental, SNS962, 2015 Jeep Wrangler – RECOVERED

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2:58 a.m.: 200 block of Kenolio Rd, M00838, 2016 Lingyu Moped, White/Black – RECOVERED

Kahului

Thursday, Jan. 11, 8:36 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St at Walmart, M79251, 2013 Ningbo Moped, White

Thursday, Jan. 11, 12:12 p.m.: 850 W Mokuea Pl at Hertz RAC, LHH403, 2017 Nissan Altima – RECOVERED

Thursday, Jan. 11, 9:35 a.m.: 100 block of Hoʻomoku St, LGD650, 1995 Honda Civic, Red – RECOVERED

Friday, Jan. 12, 6:08 p.m.: 250 Alamaha St, LHF259, 1998 Honda Civic, Gray – RECOVERED

Friday, Jan. 12, 4:45 p.m.: 300 block of Molokai Akau St, MGJ981, 1990 Mazda Miata, Green

Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:52 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd, MSS737, 2008 Toyota 4-Runner, Black – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Thursday, Jan. 11, 4:53 a.m.: 525 Front St, parking lot of Kamehameha Iki Park, JSP795, 2001 Ford Mustang, White

Makawao

Friday, Jan. 12, 10:55 a.m.: 800 block of Puapana Pl, LJB044, 2002 Toyota 4-Runner, Black – RECOVERED

Friday, Jan. 12, 2:59 p.m.: 1200 block of Makawao Ave, NRF523, 1996 Honda Civic, White – RECOVERED

20 Vehicle Break-Ins

Mākena

Sunday, Jan. 7, 10:13 a.m.: Honoiki St/Mākena Rd, 2016 Nissan Murano, Maroon

Sunday, Jan. 7, 3:39 p.m.: Mākena Alanui Rd fronting Poʻolenalena Beach on shoulder approximately 150 ft south of entrance, 2015 Chrysler T&C, Black

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6:12 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach first parking lot, 2009 Suzuki SX4, Silver

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 7, 6:42 a.m.: 1500 block of Halama St, 1986, Toyota Pickup, White

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 4:22 p.m.: Kaiau Pl at Charley Young Beach parking lot, 2006 Lexus LS430, Black

Kapalua

Sunday, Jan. 7, 4:16 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Nakalele Blowhole MM 38, 2017 Nissan Rogue, Gray

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 3:19 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay north dirt parking area, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:44 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2018 Kia Optima, Silver

Spreckelsville

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 10:32 p.m.: 0-100 block of Nonohe Pl, 2007 Toyota Prius, Green

Pā‘ia

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:25 a.m.: 0-100 block of Nalu Pl, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, White

Mahinahina

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2:47 p.m.: 3900 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 1997 Ford F-250, White

Ha‘ikū

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 4:42 p.m.: 8310 Hāna Hwy outside Bamboo Forest, 2016 Nissan Versa, Silver

Wailuku

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2:50 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd at Kealia Bird Sanctuary parking lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Kahului