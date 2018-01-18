Hawaiian Airlines begins its new non-stop daily route between Portland and Maui, starting today, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

The route is one of three new non-stop daily flights being added to Hawaiian Airline’s schedule this year as part of an expansion of presence on the US West Coast.

Other routes include Oakland to Kauaʻi and Los Angeles to Kona.

All new routes will be using the company’s A321neo craft. Airline executives say the routes will offer guests more options for direct access to Hawaiian’s neighbor islands while enjoying the comfort of the medium-haul, single-aisle aircraft.

Hawaiian’s A321neo flight schedules will be as follows:*

PORTLAND (PDX)-KAHULUI (OGG)

HA 40 OGG-PDX: Departs at 1:15 p.m.; Arrives at 8:25 p.m., effective Jan. 18, 2018

HA 39 PDX-OGG: Departs at 8 a.m.; Arrives at 12 p.m., effective Jan. 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES (LAX)-KONA (KOA)**

HA 62 KOA-LAX: Departs at 3:35 p.m.; Arrives at 11:55 p.m., effective March 11, 2018

HA 61 LAX-KOA: Departs at 11 a.m.; Arrives at 2:05 p.m., effective March 12, 2018

OAKLAND (OAK)-LĪHU‘E (LIH)

HA 68 LIH-OAK: Departs at 12:40 p.m.; Arrives at 8:55 p.m., effective April 11, 2018

HA 67 OAK-LIH: Departs at 8:30 a.m.; Arrives at 11:10 a.m., effective April 12, 2018

*Dates subject to change.

**Route will launch with widebody aircraft before receiving dedicated A321neo service.

Sales for additional routes served by new A321neo aircraft will be announced later this year.