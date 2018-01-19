Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:46PM HST until January 19 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph.

South Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure center located north-northeast of Oahu this evening will continue to drift eastward away from the state. Expect the windy weather across the Hawaiian Islands to continue through the overnight hours. Wind speeds will weaken tomorrow morning as the high moves far enough away from the state to allow land and sea breezes to develop along southern and western slopes of all islands from Saturday onward. Two bands of unstable clouds are moving westward across each island tonight with enhanced cloud ceilings and scattered shower activity mainly along windward mountains and slopes. For next week, light east to southeast wind directions will shift to southeasterly by Wednesday with southerly flow possible by the end of the week as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

