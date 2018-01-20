High Surf Advisory issued January 20 at 3:49AM HST until January 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

High pressure across the Eastern Pacific and a trough in the Central Pacific will lead to a weak ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. Expect easterly trade winds for most islands with modified afternoon sea breezes along southern and western slopes of Kauai and Oahu through Sunday. Unsettled weather continues over the state next week, ahead of a stronger frontal system moving across the Central Pacific. Easterly trade winds will continue through Wednesday. Wind speeds will weaken and directions will veer towards the southeast by Wednesday night. Land and sea breezes will become more widespread on Thursday and Friday. Vog may move northward into the smaller islands by the end of next week.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.