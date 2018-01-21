+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Members of the Maui Wedding Association picked up 200 pounds of trash from the Maui coastline during a cleanup event on Saturday, Jan. 20, in South Maui.

Among the items removed were cigarette butts, beer cans, broken slippers, plastic bottles, dirty diapers, a wallet and more.

Efforts were focused n the beach and road along Keawakapu Beach at the end of South Kīhei Road.

Event organizers say the recent large surf meant that much of the rubbish was pulled from the foliage that lines the sand. Volunteers also removed multiple bags of trash from public beach parking lots in the area.

The cleanup was organized in partnership with local nonprofit, Mālama Maui Nui, which engages the community in litter prevention, recycling, and beautification efforts across Maui County.

“I am grateful to Mālama Maui Nui for helping us organize this cleanup and for providing us with the gloves, bags and pickers,” said Tambara Garrick, Treasurer of the Maui Wedding Association, “It is a pleasure to be a part of an association that cares about giving back to the community where we live and work. I know we made an impact today and in just a couple of hours.”

During the cleanup, a wallet that was found in the bushes near in the beach parking lot held identification and credit cards, and was turned over to Maui police.

The mission of the Maui Wedding Association is to bring together businesses to promote the advancement of the Maui wedding industry, to offer opportunities for professional growth through education and the sharing of ideas, and to foster a caring attitude and Aloha spirit among members in dealings with the community, with clients and with each other. The Maui Wedding Association produces the annual Maui Wedding Expo, Maui’s only wedding event of its kind.