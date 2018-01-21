+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hawaiian Airlines has reinstated daily non-stop service between Portland and Maui.

The airline, which operated the route for nearly a decade between 2003 and 2012, resumed flights this week with new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Guests were treated to Hawaiian music and dance, flower lei and a certificate for 250 bonus Hawaiian miles from Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard.

Flight HA 39 departs Portland International Airport (PDX) at 8 a.m. daily and arrives at Kahului Airport (OGG) at noon. Flight HA 40 departs Kahului at 1:15 p.m. and arrives in Portland at 8:25 p.m. The new service complements Hawaiian’s popular daily flights between Portland and Honolulu.

Hawaiian has so far received two of 18 narrow-body Airbus A321neos that will be delivered to the company through 2020. As more of its A321neo aircraft arrive, Hawaiian will introduce news routes, including non-stop flights between Oakland (OAK) and Līhu‘e (LIH) on Kaua‘i starting April 11 and, starting in the summer, service between Los Angeles (LAX)-Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawai‘i, as well as Long Beach and Honolulu.

Hawaiian’s 189-passenger A321neo aircraft includes 16 luxurious leather recliners in the Premium Cabin, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Economy seats. Textiles and other materials throughout the cabin pay homage to traditional Hawaiian crafts such as bark cloth (kapa) and fishing nets. Other details range from sand-inspired wall panels to Hawaiian language signage and LED mood-lighting evoking Hawaii’s soothing sunrises and sunsets. Guests will enjoy access to wireless streaming entertainment, USB outlets, and additional overhead stowage space.