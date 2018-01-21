US Senator Mazie K. Hirono announced that she will donate pay she receives during the federal government shutdown to Hawaiʻi’s 14 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.

“Community Health Centers serve hundreds of thousands of Hawaiʻi residents, including keiki who rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program,” said Senator Hirono. “Despite broad bipartisan support for both of these programs, the President and Congressional Republicans allowed them to lapse last September. I know we can negotiate a bipartisan compromise to end the shutdown that restores resources for these critical services, protects DREAMers, and includes parity between defense and non-defense spending.”

Senator Hirono’s salary will be divided equally between the Community Clinic of Maui, Hamakua Health Center, Hāna Community Health Center, Hoʻola Lāhui Hawaiʻi, Kalihi-Pālama Health Center, Koʻolauloa Community Health and Wellness Center, Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services, Lānaʻi Community Health Center, Molokaʻi ʻOhana Health Care, the Bay Clinic, Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, Waikīkī Health, Waimanalo Health Center, and West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center.

During the 2013 government shutdown, Senator Hirono donated her salary to Lanakila Pacific, the Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council, Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity, and Hale Mahaolu.

On Saturday, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) and Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01) announced they will not accept their salary during the federal government shutdown. Both Members also did not take pay during the 2013 government shutdown. In 2013, Gabbard returned her salary to the US Treasury and Hanabusa donated her salary to Meals on Wheels and the Moiliili Community Center.