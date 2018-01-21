HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 27: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores through Sunday, before dropping below the advisory level of 8 ft early in the week. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, and then be reinforced with a long-period, moderate west-northwest swell Sunday night. This swell will peak Monday night near advisory level, then gradually lower through midweek. A small background swell from the south will persist through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

