The Maui Humane Society has received $100,000 from PetSmart Charities to help continue to fuel its spay and neuter efforts on Maui. With the help of this donation, organization leaders say they will will be able to continue to offer subsidized low cost spay and neuter services to Maui County residents.

Since 2016, Maui Humane Society’s Community Spay/Neuter Program has been able to provide subsidized spay and neuter surgeries to the Maui Community thanks to grant funding. A total of 11,588 animals have benefited from the Maui Humane Society Spay/Neuter program since then.

“We’re very grateful for the generous grant from PetSmart Charities,” said Jerleen Bryant, CEO, Maui Humane Society. “This grant will allow us to continue our work to decrease the number of homeless animals on Maui through our aggressive spay and neuter efforts.”

PetSmart Charities aims to proactively prevent pet homelessness through increased spay and neuter efforts. With the help of animal welfare partners, such as Maui Humane Society, PetSmart Charities has helped facilitate over 1.7 million spay and neuter surgeries in the U.S. since 2009.

“Maui Humane Society has shown its dedication to the people and pets of Maui, and in just two years, has been able to make a significant impact in the community by making spay and neuter surgeries accessible to area residents,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., and president of PetSmart Charities.

“We’re glad to lend support to its continued effort to end pet homelessness throughout Maui County.”