Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has teamed up with Maverick Helicopters in an exclusive partnership, taking guests on daring new heights in a new monthly culinary event called, “Soar + Savor.”

Soar + Savor will take six guests on a ride over Maui’s authentic and remote landscape while enjoying a Hawaiian culinary experience with Andaz Maui’s Executive Chef Isaac Bancaco.

The ride will start over Maui’s North Shore, guests will take in breathtaking sea cliffs and cascading waterfalls with aerial shoreline perspectives above Pāʻia, Hoʻokipa, Haʻikū and beyond, before landing within the Hāna rainforest.

Once in Hāna, the group will learn about the culture, history, land, native vegetation and plants of the area before returning back to the 15-acre beach-front Andaz Maui for an intimate cooking class in the resort’s signature restaurant, Kaʻana Kitchen. The all- inclusive experience will be offered once a month, with special celebrity guest chefs once a quarter.

“What I love about the Andaz brand and this property specifically, is our desire to continually create exciting partnerships to enhance the guest experience and bring unique opportunities to our well-traveled guests,” said Executive Chef Bancaco. “Curating an experience framed around food and culture is something I personally have passion for – and we could not have dreamt up a more adventurous, once in a lifetime opportunity for our guests.”

Chefs Brandon Jiu, Sheldon Simeon, Marcel Vigeron and Fabiano Viviani will participate in Soar + Savor in 2018 and collaborate on a quarterly dinner with Chef Bancaco in the new helli-foraging trend.

While Sheldon Simeon is based in Maui, the remaining chefs are eagerly traveling from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to lead Soar + Savor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented group of guest chefs is comprised of restaurant owners and entrepreneurs, cookbook authors and former contestants on the hit Bravo TV show “Top Chef.”

The chefs say they look forward to partnering with Bancaco as they will fuse their culinary styles with his to create a memorable and interactive dining experience.

The exclusive experience launches Jan. 25, with all-inclusive pricing at $1,200 per person.

For more information and 2018 dates, contact andazmauiconcierge@andaz.com or call 808-243-4703.