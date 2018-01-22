Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor:

Q: My trash did not get picked up today, and I am wondering if we are eligible for a reimbursement for these missed pickups? This is a service I paid for, like my cable and electric bills, so can’t I get a refund when they don’t pick up my rubbish?

A: In all instances, the County Refuse Collections crews actually reschedule and pick up your trash. There is never any completely “missed pick-ups” or “loss of a service” but rather a rescheduled pickup. These county-wide rescheduled pickups occur less than 2% of time, (which is far better than industry average).

It’s important to note that our residential refuse service is heavily subsidized by County General Funds: You’re currently charged $27/month, while actual cost of our rubbish pickups and landfilling is $41/month (or 34% subsidized). Refuse account holders are getting a great deal.

Other utility-type bills you pay to private companies are not subsidized, and to my knowledge they do not issue refunds on a regular basis for cable or power outages—nor can these services be rescheduled the next day.