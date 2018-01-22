Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor Arakawa;

Q: I noticed on my visit to Sakamoto Pool the other day, the pool water was cold. What is up with this?

A: I have been informed by the Parks Department that the boiler at the Sakamoto Pool is down. This is due to equipment failure with the exhaust vent fan making it inoperable. Without an operating exhaust fan, it is not safe to run the boiler.

Unfortunately, we are dealing with equipment of an older model, making it difficult to repair the fan. The staff is working diligently in finding a vendor who can supply the part or rebuild it for us. At this time, I am unable to give the exact date when the boiler will be back on line, but we are hoping it will be soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.