Maui Business Brainstormers will host a free interactive and educational session with business owner Melissa Sutor, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m.

MBB invites Maui businesses to examine creative ways of getting things done. The fourth session in the “re-START SMART-er” series is “How to Set Essential Goals and Win in Business,” which will be held at the Maui County Business Resource Center in Kahului. Seating is limited, RSVP online here.

MBB says identifying inhibitors to productivity is just as important as the wish to get it done. Setting goals is important; completing them is even more important.

In the context of improving productivity, this interactive talk will also address topics such as enhancing interpersonal relationships and communication methods for dealing with egomaniacs and other challenging people.

“At the end of every year, we look for ways to make our businesses even more successful and productive, so that we won’t need to “repeat” our resolutions,” says MBB organizers. “Yet many business owners struggle with ways to focus and manage for results, given the increasingly complex business environment. This interactive workshop will help the attendee identify counter-productive practices and find new ways to get things done before 2019 kicks in.”

Business owner Melissa Sutor, MS, MA, is an entrepreneur working at the intersection of mindfulness, technology, and social impact. Sutor has worked in Silicon Valley as a software engineer and IT project manager. She is also an adventurer and has traveled to almost every state and to over 60 countries.