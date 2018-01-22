Saturday’s federal government shutdown marked the 19th time since 1976 that the US government has been closed for business. The Senate vote today provides some temporary relief, funding government operations for three weeks through Feb. 8, 2018, while Senators address immigration policy.

As individual states assess the impacts of the federal shutdown, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released a report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown.

In the report, Hawaiʻi was ranked 5th for the location most affected based on six key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by CHIP.

Hawaiʻi was fifth on the list behind: (1) District of Columbia; (2) Maryland; (3) Virginia; and (4) Alaska. The least affected, according to the report was Minnesota.

Hawaiʻi topped the list for its share of federal jobs. Below is a breakdown of the impact of the Government Shutdown on Hawaiʻi (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):

1st – Share of Federal Jobs

18th – Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

1st – Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP

9th – Access to National Parks

Click here to view the full report.

Haleakalā National Park remains partially open until rangers receive formal notice from the national office in D.C. that they can fully open. Park representatives today said they do not know when they will receive the notice. The public can call the park’s closure line is 808-572-4400, and selection option 2 for updates.

Until a formal notice is received, the following access/closure info remains in effect: Aside from a daily 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. closure of the Summit District, all Haleakalā NP roads, lookouts, trails, and campgrounds will remain accessible to visitors. Emergency and rescue services will be limited. There will be no park-provided visitor services, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including treatment for winter road conditions). Backcountry cabin and camping permits are not being issued. Because of the shutdown, social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs and volunteer projects have been canceled. For weather updates, go to http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?zoneid=HIZ022 OR http://www.ifa.hawaii.edu/haleakalanew/weather.shtml All park regulations remain in effect. Electronic message boards outside the park, as well as signs posted on park buildings, will remind visitors of conditions. A list of current access and closures follows: SUMMIT DISTRICT · CLOSED TO VISITATION DURING SUNRISE HOURS (3AM-7AM). Open (with no restroom facilities or other services) at all other times. · Summit District trails: Open (limited emergency response). · Hosmer Grove Campground: Open (no restroom or other facilities). ·Backcountry cabins: Cabin users with existing reservations should make alternative plans. Refunds may be requested via recreation.gov after federal operations resume. · Restrooms: Closed. · Headquarters Visitor Center, at 7000 feet of elevation: Closed. · Haleakalā Visitor Center, at 9741 feet of elevation: Closed. · Park-specific road, weather, or trail condition updates: Unavailable. KĪPAHULU DISTRICT · Kīpahulu Visitor Center: Closed. · Restrooms: Closed. · Pools of `Ohe`o: Closed. · Kīpahulu District trails: Open (limited emergency response). · Kīpahulu Campground: Open (no restroom or other facilities).

Portions of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park remain closed Monday for public safety, and will continue to be closed until the law funding the government is signed by the President and the National Park Service is given the order to resume operations. Once the order is received, the park will enact plans to mobilize staff to safely reopen the closed sections to visitors, no sooner than Tuesday morning.