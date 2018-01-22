HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES FROM 6 AMMONDAY TO 6 PM HST TUESDAYHIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 28: A combination of strengthening trades and an easterly swell will continue to generate advisory level surf through Tuesday for east facing shores. Although the trades are forecast to weaken through the second half of the week, the easterly swell will likely hold due to a persistent area of fresh to strong trades well east of the islands. Surf along north and west facing will likely hold at advisory levels through Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek. A small long-period northwest swell will be possible over the upcoming weekend. An out-of-season south swell will hold into Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of NW long period swell and NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. The surf builds from the NW in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the SW in the morning and shift to the S during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW extra long period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

