SERVPRO has extended its sponsorship with the PGA Tour through the 2020 season, retaining its designation as the official cleanup and restoration company of both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour according to local entrepreneur Edwin Caraang, owner of SERVPRO of Maui.

SERVPRO’s first event of the 2018 PGA Tour season tees up this week with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

“We are proud, both personally and as a part of the SERVPRO family, to be associated with the prestigious and well-respected PGA Tour,” said Caraang. “This sponsorship allows us to showcase our capabilities not only to the communities where PGA events are held, but also to the huge television and online audience that follows the Tour. Both individual property owners and commercial facility owners will have the opportunity to learn about SERVPRO and the services offered as they enjoy watching the world’s best players compete on the world’s most beautiful golf courses.”

Sue Steen, Servpro Industries, Inc., Chief Executive Officer, reveals that SERVPRO will have a presence at several PGA Tour tournaments in 2018, including The Players Championship and The TOUR Championship. “In addition, we plan to be involved with First Responder events throughout the PGA Tour year,” said Steen.

“SERVPRO is a national leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services, but each SERVPRO Franchise is a local business, operated by a local business person with ties to the community he or she serves,” says Steen. “The wide and growing audience the PGA Tour commands will learn a SERVPRO professional is available in their local community, ready to respond at a moment’s notice if things go wrong at their home or business.”

SERVPRO of Maui specializes in disaster restoration, cleanup and repair services, helping to remediate damage, making it “Like it never even happened” for both commercial and residential customers.