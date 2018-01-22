+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Event organizers today estimated number of people who turned out for the Women’s March Maui 2018 at somewhere between 3,500 to 5000 individuals. “A fantastic turn out,” said Carol Lynn Enara Healy, PR Coordinator and Consultant for the 2017 and 2018 Maui Marches.

The event was held on Saturday at the front lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College campus in Kahului, as organizers worked to further advance human rights and recommitted their efforts to standing united for equality.

Organizers sought to continue sending a message to the administration and the world that women’s rights are human’s rights. They also proclaimed the importance of “social and economic equality for all.” Their hopes were to “use the march to proffer alternative ways to create change in the community and contribute to a greater movement from a local, everyday standpoint.”

“Maui made an amazing statement of activism by showing up in force at the Women’s March Maui this year. Many women filled out registration forms at the march and for those who didn’t get a chance, we encourage everyone to register to vote in 2018,” said Robin Pilus, one of the march organizers.

“Last year they heard our voice, this year they’ll hear our votes,” said Enara Healy.

The inaugural event took place last year and sparked a movement that was inspired by Hāna resident Teresa Cooper Shook. Last year, Shook put out a message on Facebook, inviting friends to join her in a march on Washington. She awoke the next day to more than 40,000 people interested in the event. Last year, there were over 200 known Women’s Marches that took place around the world on Jan. 21, 2017.

This year, Shook participated in the march held on Hawaiʻi Island. “Sending out a big Mahalo to all marchers, registers and persisters for their dedication… We will prevail,” said Shook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers also extended a special thanks all the volunteers, speakers and musicians for sharing inspirational messages and “encouraging continued activism for human rights everywhere.”