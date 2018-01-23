High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 3:43AM HST until January 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep trade winds blowing through Thursday, with clouds and showers focused primarily over windward and mauka areas. The trades will diminish late in the work week as a front approaches from the northwest, and this should allow for a land and sea breeze pattern with convective shower development over the interior of the islands during the afternoon hours on Friday. Gentle trade winds are then expected to return over the upcoming weekend, with showers transitioning back into the more typical windward and mauka areas.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.