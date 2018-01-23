The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce installed and announced this year’s board of directors during its annual installation banquet on Dec. 6, 2017, at the Kahili Restaurant. There are four newly elected executive officers and eight directors.

Executive Officers:

Jeana Gamboa, President, was born and raised in Olongapo City, Zambales. She is a 4th generation plantation worker (Sakada), educated in the Philippines and in the United States. Gamboa is a graduate of the University of Phoenix, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, and a licensed real estate agent.

Jorge Tirona, Vice-President, was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in New York, Hong Kong, and Manila. He attended high school at Ateneo de Manila University and graduated college at De La Salle University, Manila (BS-Business Management.) For over 10 years, Tirona has been a Sr. Commercial Underwriter for Central Pacific Bank.

Melen Agcolicol, Secretary, is one of the founding members of the Chamber and has previously served on the Board in different capacities including president, secretary and director. Agcolicol is the owner of Copy Services in Wailuku.

Dulce Butay, Treasurer, migrated to Hawaiʻi in 1995 and graduated from Maui High School. She attended Maui Community College (Associate in Arts) and then the University of Hawaiʻi, West Oʻahu (Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, major in Accounting). Butay is the Administrative Officer of the Department of Finance and has been working for the County of Maui for over 15 years.

Directors:

Ben Acob has been an attorney for over 30 years. He has been in private practice in Wailuku since 2011. Acob is married to Nenita Acob and has two sons.

Virgilio Agcolicol is a founding member and former president of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce. He is a retired banker from Central Pacific Bank and a radio host on Sunday at KNUI.

Aris Banaag is an alumnus of Lahainaluna High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at UH Mānoa and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Argosy University. Banaag is a member of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard and has been serving for over 24 years.

Kauanoe Batangan is a 3rd generation Filipino American who was born and raised in Hawaiʻi. He is an alumnus of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Stanford, Columbia, and the University of Tokyo. Batangan is a public servant with experience working for the federal government and State of Hawaiʻi.

Clayton Fuchigami is the current President and CEO of Maui Federal Credit Union. Fuchigami was raised in Honolulu and Tokyo, and has lived on Maui for over 30 years.

Jeanice Paa is a business owner and independent agent for Pyramid Insurance. Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, her Garcia ancestors are from Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, and immigrated as Sakadas with HC&S. Paa is grateful and takes honor to continue the family legacy by serving and being a blessing to the community.

Lawrence Pascua is the owner and principal consultant of Studio Creative Associates, a graphic visual company. Pascua is also an instructor and choreographer of La Galeria: Compania Baile Filipino, a not for profit Filipino folk dance group.

Elsa Agdinaoay-Segal graduated from Hawaiʻi Pacific University where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis on Human Resource Management. In 2009, she earned the Chartered Retirement Plan SpecialistSM (CRPS®). She is an active member of organizations that promote cultural heritage, child welfare, and mental health.

The Chamber held its strategic planning meeting on November 28, 2017, where Gamboa and the incoming board of directors set goals and conducted strategic planning for 2018.

“It’s inspiring to be surrounded and to be working with passionate individuals, with beautiful minds,” said Gamboa. “We actually compared notes and it’s clear that we all share the same vision for the Chamber.”

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit Hawaiʻi corporation established in 1994, whose mission is to promote, represent, and advocate the interests of the business community in the County of Maui. The Chamber and its Foundation hold yearly events such as a Golf Tournament in April, Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards in June, and a Fil-Am Heritage Festival in October.