Maui Electric and Kā‘anapali Golf Courses invite keiki to cast their poles at the 9th Annual Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Kā‘anapali Golf Course Pond as a benefit for the Maui United Way. This “tag and release” event is open to youth ages two to 18 years old with a registration fee of $20 per participant and includes an event t-shirt.

Online registration opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at www.mauiunitedway.org. All registrations will be done online this year. Registration will remain open until 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 or until the 600-participant cap is met, whichever comes first. Registration is confirmed at the time of payment. For registration assistance, contact Maui United Way at (808) 244-8787.

“Maui United Way is so excited and grateful to be the beneficiaries of the annual Keiki Tilapia Tournament put together by Maui Electric and Kā‘anapali Golf Course,” said Kari Luna Nunokawa, president and CPO of Maui United Way. “The money raised from this fun, family-centered community event goes to support and help those in our Maui community who need it most.”

“Our Maui Electric ‘ohana looks forward to hosting this event as it supports Maui United Way and all the wonderful work they do for our community,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “We’re honored to be able to organize this beloved outing for hundreds of Maui families year after year.”

During the tournament, keiki will be vying for the “Biggest Tilapia” of the day in their age category. Last year, more than 100 Maui Electric employees and their families helped to organize and volunteer at this event that raised close to $20,000 for Maui United Way, a non-profit organization that raises funds to support Maui’s most vital needs through the work of 34 health and human service programs.