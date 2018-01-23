On Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at approximately 02:27 a.m., a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred within the McDonald’s parking lot at 1214 South Kihei Road in Kihei.

The collision occurred as a black 2013 Honda Civic four-door sedan traveling north on South Kihei Road, made a left turn into the McDonald’s parking lot, collided into the curb at the entrance then struck a pedestrian.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle exited and fled the scene on foot.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian has not been positively identified.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is on-going.

This is Maui County’s first traffic fatality for 2018 as compared to two the same time last year.