A project to remove and trim hazardous trees within the Waihou Springs State Forest Reserve along the Olinda and Piʻiholo road corridor began on Monday and is anticipated to take between five to seven days to complete.

Work hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be no road closures, however there may be temporary stoppage of vehicular traffic lasting no more than five minutes.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife Maui branch hired a contractor to cut and remove eight pine trees, and to trim the branches of two pine and two eucalyptus trees for a total of 12 treated and/or removed trees at the location.

This removal is not related to a separate effort by the County of Maui involving the removal of eucalyptus trees at the bottom of Piʻiholo Road.