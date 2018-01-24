HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 30: Although trades will trend down and become light through the second half of the week, the easterly swell will likely hold and continue to generate near advisory level surf for east facing shores through Friday. A mix of small north and west-northwest swells will be possible Thursday through the weekend, which will support small surf for north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT