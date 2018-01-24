High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 4:03AM HST until January 25 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds will begin to trend down tonight through Thursday night as the strong ridge that has been in place to the north weakens and shifts southward. Clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward locations into Thursday, with a few showers spilling over to leeward areas periodically. Friday through the weekend, winds are forecast to become light and variable, which will result in land and sea breeze conditions each day. The best chance for clouds and showers through this period will remain over interior areas through the afternoons and early evenings. This trend will continue into early next week as a front approaches the state.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 81. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.