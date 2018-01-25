Sempra Renewables’ Auwahi Wind will be transporting turbine equipment through central, south and upcountry areas on Jan. 29 and 30, 2018 for the replacement of turbine 4.

Eight trucks carrying turbine components (tower sections, blades, nacelle) will leave Kahului Harbor at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 and travel along Mokulele Highway to Piʻilani Highway, continuing through Wailea and Mākena between 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the Wailea and Mākena area during that time.

On Jan. 30, beginning at 7:30 a.m., the same components will begin travel onto Upcountry Piʻilani Highway between mile markers 16 and 20. Intermittent full road closures will occur in the area between 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHEN/WHERE:

Jan. 29, 2018

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Central and South Maui

Jan. 30, 2018

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile Markers 16–20

Upcountry Piʻilani Highway