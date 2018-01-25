There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 31: Although trades will trend down during the next couple of days, the easterly swell will likely drop only slightly and will continue to generate east shore surf just below the advisory level into the weekend. A series of small northwest swells is expected through the week, and a north swell may produce moderate north shore surf Sunday through Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more N and builds a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

