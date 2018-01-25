There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 63. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds will begin to trend down tonight through Thursday night as the strong ridge that has been in place to the north weakens. Clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward areas into Thursday, with a few showers occasionally spilling over to leeward areas. Friday through the weekend, winds are forecast to become light and variable, which will result in land and sea breeze conditions each day. The best chance for clouds and showers through this period will remain over interior areas through the afternoons and early evenings. A front is expected to move over the islands next week and bring widespread rain starting Tuesday night.

