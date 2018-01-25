Maui police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Robert Russell Manley.

Authorities say Manley’s daughter contacted Maui police at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, after receiving information that her father has not been seen in over a year at his listed address in Kīhei.

According to Maui Crime Stoppers, Manley’s family has not heard from the man in over a year and a half and were concerned for his well-being.

Robert Russell Manley is described as 6’1″ tall, weighing 225 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members tell authorities that the man is disabled and sometimes frequents the Kīhei Kalama Village “Triangle.”

Anyone with information on Manley’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Kīhei Criminal Investigation Division and talk to Detective Jeffrey Mahoney at (808) 875-5409 or Detective Sam Gasmen at (808) 875-5411.

Callers who wishe to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.