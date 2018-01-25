The fifth and final session of Maui Business Brainstormers January 2018 “re-START SMART-er” series will focus on basic legal concepts and choices that every business owner should be familiar with.

Maui businesses are encouraged to attend the free four-hour session titled “Business Law for Startups and Small Businesses” with Maui-born Zachary McNish, Esq. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Maui County Business Resource Center in Kahului from noon to 4 p.m.

MBB says that no matter the size or the years of your business, staying out of legal trouble is a basic goal for all business owners. “As a savvy entrepreneur, understanding legal fundamentals is vital to protect your dream, and a necessary precondition for growing your startup or existing business for the long term,” MBB said.

McNish will cover critical business law topics such as comparing options for business licenses (sole proprietor versus corporation versus LLC); setting up Bylaws and operating agreements; issues when managing bank accounts; considerations for Websites such as Terms & Conditions and privacy issues; contracts and agreements; customer and end-user agreements; employee & independent contractor agreements; leasing agreements; and non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements, among other topics.

McNish, Esq. specializes in Business Law, Non-profit Law and Energy Law. Born and raised on Maui, he is the owner of a Maui-based law practice with over ten years of legal, business, and management experience.

His presentations are not often available to the general public, but in February 2017, McNish went to East Maui for a presentation to the Hana business community sponsored by MBB, and he presented again at Global Entrepreneurship Week in November 2017.

“Chock full of information, he helped me understand terminology, and the choices that I can make and why for my business,” said business owner Robin Krieger, attendee of a previous presentation by McNish. “Zach was a pleasure to listen to. I appreciate his attention and explanations, patience and presence.”

This will be the only presentation by McNish as guest presenter for this year.

Seating will be limited, RSVP online here.