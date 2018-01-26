Demonstration Planned: Hawaiian Man Who Refused to Speak English in Maui Court ×

The group Kākoʻo Haleakalā that was involved in the initial telescope protests has planned a gathering this afternoon in front of the Old Wailuku Courthouse in support of a Native Hawaiian educator who refused to speak English in a Maui courtroom.

The ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Nō Ka Lāhui demonstration takes place from 3-5 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 26). *Be sure to visit our LIVE Facebook coverage this afternoon.

A bench warrant that was issued and then recalled for Samuel Kaleikoa Kaʻeo when he chose to speak only in Hawaiian for a trial involving his arrest at last year’s demonstration against the construction of the Daniel K Inouye solar telescope atop Haleakalā. We spoke with Kaʻeo on the grounds of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Campus to get his thoughts.

Being proficient in both Hawaiian and English, critics asked why Kaʻeo chose to speak in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi during Wednesday’s court proceedings. Given the recent 125th anniversary events of the overthrow and the recent remembrance of the 100th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s death, we asked Kaʻeo if he feels progress has been made towards the betterment of the Hawaiian nation. His response to those questions is included in the video above.

The case has been rescheduled for “status, trial setting and further hearing on the issue of an interpreter,” for Feb. 21st.

Rally organizers put a call out to ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi supporters and advocates to join in a rally. “It is disappointing that the state government continues to place barriers on ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, 40 years after Hawaiʻi’s constitution was amended to recognize the Hawaiian language as an official language of the state. We demand that the State Judiciary find an immediate solution to this issue,” organizers said in a social media post.