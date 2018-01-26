There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday February 01: Trades will trend down during the next few days, but an easterly swell will continue to generate east shore surf below advisory level into the weekend. A series of small northwest swells is expected through the week, and a north swell may produce moderate north shore surf Sunday through Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT