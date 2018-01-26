There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A cold front passing north of the state will shift a surface ridge over the islands for the next few days. Light winds will allow sea breezes to kick in by late morning with gentle land breezes overnight. More frequent showers are expected across the windward Big Island today, otherwise clouds and showers will favor interior sections during the afternoons and evenings. A stronger cold front is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing more widespread showers.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.