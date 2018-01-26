On the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month, a special gathering celebrates local farmers, producers, food providers and artisans at The Shops at Wailea.

Known as Market at The Shops, the event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on the ground floor, serving as a place for the community to find, connect and learn about the best, farm-fresh and sustainably-grown produce, specialty food products and artisan goods available directly from the source. This market also teaches consumers about the uses and benefits of local products; helps Maui non-profits to promote their causes; and provides a fun venue where residents can socialize, snack and shop.

Maui Now’s Malika Dudley takes us On The Menu to tour some of the memorable stops and give you a taste of what Market is all about in the video above.

In addition to farm-fresh goods and tropical treats, visitors can enjoy special offers on clothing, accessories and more from participating merchants.

Special Event Parking validations for four hours are available for $5, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Hawaii Community Foundation.

Participating Vendors include:

Blue Door Bread Company

Cupcake Ladies Catering Co.

Get Real Desserts

Grown on Maui

Haleakalā Creamery

HI Spice

Kumu Farms

Kumu Scratch

Lucky Rice Arts

Maui Bee Farm

Maui Craft Tours

Maui Olive Company

Maui Pickle

Maui Preserved

Maui Raw

Maui Tempeh Company

Maui Tropical Teas

Natto Kimchee

Olinda Olive Orchard

Pono Maui

Surfing Monkey Shave Ice

Story of Hawai‘i Museum

That’s A Wrap

The Man Cave

Toohey’s Hawaiian Meats

The Trade Winds Gallery

To learn more about becoming a vendor at Market at The Shops, please email a completed application.