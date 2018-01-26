On The Menu with Market at The Shops at WaileaMeteorologist Malika Dudley · January 26, 2018, 8:35 AM HST (Updated January 25, 2018, 10:47 PM) · 0 Comments
On the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month, a special gathering celebrates local farmers, producers, food providers and artisans at The Shops at Wailea.
Known as Market at The Shops, the event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on the ground floor, serving as a place for the community to find, connect and learn about the best, farm-fresh and sustainably-grown produce, specialty food products and artisan goods available directly from the source. This market also teaches consumers about the uses and benefits of local products; helps Maui non-profits to promote their causes; and provides a fun venue where residents can socialize, snack and shop.
Maui Now’s Malika Dudley takes us On The Menu to tour some of the memorable stops and give you a taste of what Market is all about in the video above.
In addition to farm-fresh goods and tropical treats, visitors can enjoy special offers on clothing, accessories and more from participating merchants.
Special Event Parking validations for four hours are available for $5, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Hawaii Community Foundation.
Participating Vendors include:
Blue Door Bread Company
Cupcake Ladies Catering Co.
Get Real Desserts
Grown on Maui
Haleakalā Creamery
HI Spice
Kumu Farms
Kumu Scratch
Lucky Rice Arts
Maui Bee Farm
Maui Craft Tours
Maui Olive Company
Maui Pickle
Maui Preserved
Maui Raw
Maui Tempeh Company
Maui Tropical Teas
Natto Kimchee
Olinda Olive Orchard
Pono Maui
Surfing Monkey Shave Ice
Story of Hawai‘i Museum
That’s A Wrap
The Man Cave
Toohey’s Hawaiian Meats
The Trade Winds Gallery
To learn more about becoming a vendor at Market at The Shops, please email a completed application.