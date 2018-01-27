There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A land and sea breeze pattern will prevail over most of the state today, with light trades returning Sunday through early next week. Clouds and showers will be most prevalent over the interior of the islands during the afternoon and evening hours, with partial clearing and a few mainly windward showers expected at night. Conditions will be most unstable Sunday afternoon, with some heavier showers expected, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Drier conditions will then overspread the state Monday and Monday night. Winds will pick up out of the southwest Tuesday as a front approaches the from the northwest, with showers increasing from west to east down the island chain Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. The front will stall out over the islands during the middle of the week, with yet another front expected to approach from the northwest on Friday.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light north northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.