Near Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

On Saturday, January 27, 2018 at approximately 12:34 a.m., a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred on Kula Highway (37) north of Naalae Road in Kula. The collision occurred as a green 1995 Suzuki multi-purpose vehicle was traveling south on Kula Highway when it drifted onto the shoulder before coming back onto the roadway, crossed left of center and ran off the roadway and collided into a guardrail and rock embankment before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The operator, a 31 year old male from Pukalani, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the operator was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.