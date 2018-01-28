There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will continue over most of the islands through this evening. The air mass will dry out a bit on Monday before another front approaches from the northwest on Tuesday, bring another round of showers for at least the middle part of the week. Another front is expected to reach Kauai on Friday, making this week a rather wet one.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.