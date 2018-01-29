There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 04: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through Wednesday. A pair of large northwest swells are expected from Wednesday night through Sunday, producing max surf heights on Thursday and Saturday that will approach warning levels along north and west facing shores. Otherwise, the current north swell will see a slight reinforcement Monday night and Tuesday, then gradually diminish through Thursday. Small swells from the west-northwest and east will also persist for the next few days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SW long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

