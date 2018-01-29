There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trades are back, but for only today. Starting tonight, the weather will gradually become unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.