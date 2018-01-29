AD
January 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 29, 2018, 7:51 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2018, 7:51 AM) · 0 Comments
Photo: Asa Ellison

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Trades are back, but for only today. Starting tonight, the weather will gradually become unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.

    West Side

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Side

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    North Shore

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Central Maui

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Upcountry

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    East Maui

    Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Lanai City

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kaunakakai

    Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov
