January 29, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 29, 2018, 7:51 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2018, 7:51 AM) · 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Looking Ahead
Trades are back, but for only today. Starting tonight, the weather will gradually become unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.