Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 05: A small west northwest swell will linger through Wednesday. A small east swell produced from trade winds upwind of the state will continue to produce some elevated surf along east facing shores through Thursday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with a larger northwest swell expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high N ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

