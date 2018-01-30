There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light land breezes and mostly dry conditions will dominate over most areas through the early morning hours as we transition towards a wet southerly wind pattern. A cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the west on Tuesday will cause southerly winds to build with increasing clouds and showers spreading slowly eastward down the island chain. The wind speeds will likely be strong enough over the summits of the Big Island for wind advisory conditions over the next day or two. The cold front is expected to reach Kauai Tuesday night then stall across the central islands on Wednesday, with additional deep tropical moisture bringing continued periods of wet and unstable conditions through the upcoming weekend.

