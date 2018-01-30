Applications are now being accepted for the Maui Police Department’s CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) Camp 2018.

The camp is a Crime Scene Investigation experience created specifically for in-coming high school juniors and seniors.

The upcoming program is scheduled for June 18-22, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Camp will be limited to twelve students.

Topics include: crime scene photography, scene diagramming, testing for blood, bullet trajectory, fingerprints, human remains recovery, polygraph and autopsy.

Interested students should submit the application, available on the County of Maui’s web site or at all high schools, via email or mail to the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division CSI Camp at 55 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 13, 2018.

For more information call (808)463-3830 or email CSICamp@mpd.net.