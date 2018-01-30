Before and during sunrise on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, Hawaiʻi residents and visitors will be able to view the “super blue blood moon.”

Because the summit is a popular place for night sky and sunrise viewing, Haleakalā NP wishes to remind visitors that anyone entering the park between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. must have a valid sunrise reservation. Persons who enter the park before 3 a.m. must have a valid sunrise reservation to stay in the park between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Park rangers will check for reservations.

According to the NASA.gov website, “the Jan. 31 full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of ‘supermoons,’ when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit…and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a ‘blue moon.’ The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a ‘blood moon.'”

Those wishing to livestream the super blue blood moon event from home can do so at www.nasa.gov/nasalive.