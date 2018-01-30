The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will broadcast The Big Game on two large screens on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Super Bowl LII starts at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at noon. The game will be viewable on one LED screen outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion and a second one, the largest movie screen in Hawai‘i, will be in the Castle Theater.

Attendees can catch all the action on the MACC’s hi-tech HD broadcasts. All are welcome and admission is free.

Live entertainment will also be provided by Willie K outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion both before the game and right after the game’s conclusion.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the afternoon. Food will be provided from food

trucks from Fatt Chicks Burgers, and Sumo Dogs along with a full range of beverages plus coffee and desserts.

No outside food and beverage or parking lot tailgating will be allowed.