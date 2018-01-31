Kamaha’o means “wonderful” in Hawaiian. And the 45 employees at the Marilyn Monroe Spa at Hyatt Regency Maui pride themselves on giving customers a remarkable, one-of-a-kind experience.

“It’s where glamour meets paradise,” explains Kamaha‘o Marilyn Monroe Spas general manager Lacey Matsumoto. “We bring together the sophistication and style of old Hollywood with indigenous Hawaiian culture.”

As Maui’s only oceanfront full-service spa, customers can enjoy individual or couples’ massages in a private room or beachside cabana, hair and nail services, body treatments, makeup and facials. With Marilyn’s sophisticated yet playful image as inspiration, Matsumoto wants guests to leave feeling “fun, flirty and fabulous!”

The spa touts an unprecedented approach to cleanliness, hygiene and safety. Kamaha‘o hosts individuals, couples and groups, often providing a fun “get-ready” venue for bridal parties. Welcoming both visitors and locals, the spa aims to entice more island residents by introducing special kama‘āina rates.

The salon features large rooms for hairstyling, manicures, pedicures and makeup. There are steam rooms, saunas and jetted tubs, along with a relaxation lounge overlooking the ocean. The Marilyn Monroe brand took over the spa at Hyatt in Kā‘anapali four years ago, offering a range of local beauty products and making quality ingredients a priority.

“All of our products are made with the finest, certified organic, natural ingredients,” Matsumoto says. “We never test on animals, and we support global fair trade farming and sustainability practices.”

Matsumoto is a longtime leader at the spa, and calls her staff “the heart” of the business.

“Meeting and interacting with happy satisfied guests each and every day is so rewarding,” she smiles. “Marilyn Monroe Spas systemwide focuses on providing excellent guest service.”

The spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about the services offered by calling 808.667.4500 or checking out the Kamaha‘o Marilyn Monroe Spa website.